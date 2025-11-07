Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting at Goodwill: 'Omg'

One thrifter was shocked after discovering a pricey dish at their local Goodwill and alerted fellow shoppers to the find.

They shared the photo of a Le Creuset pie dish to the r/ThriftGrift community. The shopper was perplexed by the price tag, which was higher than expected at a secondhand shop.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The item costs $55.95 new at some retailers, so the thrifted option is still less expensive. However, the poster made a fair point about the resale price point.

"Today, I saw this Le Creuset pie dish at the Naples Park, FL Goodwill location," the original poster said. "How are they landing on these prices? $39.99, that's insane for a donated item they got for free."

Thrifting is a great option for people who need new clothes or household goods at reasonable prices. Some estimates show that thrifters can save about $100 annually.

But overpriced secondhand goods can deter potential shoppers from going to the thrift store. This can shut consumers out of big savings and prevent perfectly good items from finding a new home.

There is already about $150 billion in textile waste in landfills, which contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Thrift stores help divert usable goods away from dumps, which curbs additional pollution coming from decomposing garbage.

The dish that the OP found is fortunately not the norm in the secondhand shopping world. Many thrifters find hidden gems at the store, which can be quite valuable. Shoppers have reported steep discounts on designer and luxury items, demonstrating how rewarding thrifting can be.

Commenters shared the OP's disappointment over their local Goodwill's pricing of the Le Creuset dish.

"Omg!!! Wow that's robbery," one person wrote.

"It's a $56 pie plate online," another shared. "$39.99 is basically the TJ Maxx price. Then no one would buy it and it would go on red tag clearance for $24. Then if no one bought it, it would go on yellow tag clearance for $15. Goodwill should have priced it at $12 IMHO."

