Shopper thrilled after finding 'hidden gem' at local thrift store: 'It was a steal'

Shopping secondhand at thrift stores not only saves consumers tons of money, but it can also lead to some amazing finds for a fraction of what they'd cost at retail.

One Reddit user posted their latest steal in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and shared three photos of a red dress they'd just purchased. They wrote: "I think I found a hidden gem! It was a steal at my local thrift store for $15."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The last photo revealed that the dress was a vintage Jessica McClintock, making it quite the steal indeed.

Other Redditors loved the dress and even shared photos of similar dresses from McClintock that they had worn years ago.

"So pretty!" one Reddit user exclaimed.

Another person commented: "I'm not jealous. Not at all. Even a little. Love it what a great deal!!"

While it can be rarer for shoppers to come across incredibly cheap vintage finds like this one, it isn't uncommon for them to discover high-end garments and accessories from luxury brands for pennies on the dollar. These types of garments tend to last much longer than fast fashion, too, which also saves you from spending more money on a replacement item.

Plus, if the secondhand luxury items are in good enough condition, shoppers who make these finds can possibly make a good chunk of change by reselling the luxury items elsewhere. And people have stumbled across all sorts of rare pieces and personal white whales at thrift shops for extremely deep discounts.

No matter what you discover at your local thrift store, though, whether it's a luxury good or that appliance you've been dying to own for eons, you can save money while also extending the life of items and keeping them out of landfills. Fewer things sitting around deteriorating in landfills means reduced carbon pollution, which helps our planet stay cooler.

All of those benefits add up to what one Redditor called, "[…] a win!"

