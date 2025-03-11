Police department reveals plans to roll out fleet of customized Cybertrucks: 'Cutting-edge'

The department has also released two mockup images showing how the Cybertrucks would be customized and outfitted for police service.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting a new — and unique — look with the addition of 10 Tesla Cybertrucks to its vehicle fleet, Electrek reported.

Interestingly, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill shared that "this fleet was entirely donated by an anonymous supporter." The donors have since been revealed to be Felicia and Ben Horowitz, a married couple with deep roots in the philanthropic community, local station Fox 5 News reported. Ben is a cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz, a tech venture capitalist firm that has invested in SpaceX and some non-Tesla EV development opportunities.

In their weekly State of the Department meeting, McMahill detailed more about how the vehicles would be used by the department.

"These cutting-edge vehicles will be customized for LVMPD patrol and SWAT, helping our officers protect and serve with the latest technology," he said, per Electrek. Some of that technology includes what the department described as its "expanding use of semi-autonomous drones connected to shot-spotting technology."

The LVMPD also released two mockup images of how the Cybertrucks would be customized and outfitted for police service. One looks more like a standard police cruiser while the other resembles a military vehicle. While video tests have shown the Cybertruck is not exactly bulletproof, the Fox 5 article noted McMahill believed the stainless steel body would stop bullets better than the average police vehicle, with McMahill saying, "The cop inside will be safe no matter what."

One person commented on the Electrek article: "It certainly beats having to pay for new cars … let's face it no police department is going to say no to American made cars being donated for law enforcement."

According to the outlet, the LVMPD isn't the first law enforcement fleet to incorporate Cybertrucks, but it will probably have the biggest fleet. Recently, the Irvine Police revealed its own Cybertruck plans in an effort to, as the department phrased it, "support our Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts," per Electrek.

Electrek's own take on the news was that, for pro-Cybertruck and electric vehicle enthusiasts, "a fleet of police Cybertruck could help promote the vehicle," also noting the perspective that "the Cybertruck, and Tesla in general, have problems that a police fleet won't fix."

Proponents of EVs generally point to their reduced maintenance and fuel costs and environmental benefits as key reasons to make the switch to electric. Over their lifetimes, EVs account for less than half as much planet-warming pollution as comparable gas- or diesel-powered cars, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, even when accounting for manufacturing, charging, and more.

And because EVs don't produce any tailpipe pollution, they are much healthier for drivers and others, who can end up inhaling toxic pollutants from gas-powered vehicles.

While getting an EV as a free donation is an unbeatable price, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more affordable overall due to a myriad of factors. These include various tax incentives and rebates, an increase in used EV inventory, and technological advances that make EVs even more efficient and prolong their usable lifetimes.

