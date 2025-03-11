  • Business Business

Police department reveals plans to roll out fleet of customized Cybertrucks: 'Cutting-edge'

The department has also released two mockup images showing how the Cybertrucks would be customized and outfitted for police service.

by Jenny Allison
The department has also released two mockup images showing how the Cybertrucks would be customized and outfitted for police service.

Photo Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting a new — and unique — look with the addition of 10 Tesla Cybertrucks to its vehicle fleet, Electrek reported

Interestingly, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill shared that "this fleet was entirely donated by an anonymous supporter." The donors have since been revealed to be Felicia and Ben Horowitz, a married couple with deep roots in the philanthropic community, local station Fox 5 News reported. Ben is a cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz, a tech venture capitalist firm that has invested in SpaceX and some non-Tesla EV development opportunities. 

In their weekly State of the Department meeting, McMahill detailed more about how the vehicles would be used by the department. 

"These cutting-edge vehicles will be customized for LVMPD patrol and SWAT, helping our officers protect and serve with the latest technology," he said, per Electrek. Some of that technology includes what the department described as its "expanding use of semi-autonomous drones connected to shot-spotting technology."

The LVMPD also released two mockup images of how the Cybertrucks would be customized and outfitted for police service. One looks more like a standard police cruiser while the other resembles a military vehicle. While video tests have shown the Cybertruck is not exactly bulletproof, the Fox 5 article noted McMahill believed the stainless steel body would stop bullets better than the average police vehicle, with McMahill saying, "The cop inside will be safe no matter what."

One person commented on the Electrek article: "It certainly beats having to pay for new cars … let's face it no police department is going to say no to American made cars being donated for law enforcement."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

According to the outlet, the LVMPD isn't the first law enforcement fleet to incorporate Cybertrucks, but it will probably have the biggest fleet. Recently, the Irvine Police revealed its own Cybertruck plans in an effort to, as the department phrased it, "support our Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts," per Electrek.  

Electrek's own take on the news was that, for pro-Cybertruck and electric vehicle enthusiasts, "a fleet of police Cybertruck could help promote the vehicle," also noting the perspective that "the Cybertruck, and Tesla in general, have problems that a police fleet won't fix."

Proponents of EVs generally point to their reduced maintenance and fuel costs and environmental benefits as key reasons to make the switch to electric. Over their lifetimes, EVs account for less than half as much planet-warming pollution as comparable gas- or diesel-powered cars, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, even when accounting for manufacturing, charging, and more. 

Would you ever consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck?

Absolutely 👍

Never in a million years 👎

Maybe if it was way cheaper 💰

I already have one 🛻

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

And because EVs don't produce any tailpipe pollution, they are much healthier for drivers and others, who can end up inhaling toxic pollutants from gas-powered vehicles. 

While getting an EV as a free donation is an unbeatable price, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more affordable overall due to a myriad of factors. These include various tax incentives and rebates, an increase in used EV inventory, and technological advances that make EVs even more efficient and prolong their usable lifetimes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x