GM reports massive change in electric vehicle sales: 'Our vehicle portfolio will continue to get stronger'

General Motors' quarterly results report the company is the "fastest growing high volume EV manufacturer, doubling market share in 2024." GM is optimistic about 2025, particularly along three product lines.

"Our vehicle portfolio will continue to get stronger," wrote GM CEO Mary Barra. "For example, we will offer three stunning new Cadillac EVs — the Escalade IQ, Optiq and Vistiq — and we're targeting further improvements in EV profitability as we continue to scale."

Tesla remains the top EV brand in America, but the Chevrolet Equinox did manage to break the list of top 10 models. GM is now the second-biggest EV brand in America thanks to the progress it has managed to make in the last year.

Increased competition between EV manufacturers is good news for consumers, as it should result in lower prices. Price can be a major challenge for drivers making the switch, but the lower that barrier is, the sooner owners can enjoy savings on maintenance and fuel costs, not to mention the environmental benefits of going electric. If you think you're ready make your next car an EV, check out our buyer's guide.

An analysis of GM's results by Electrek is a little less than rosy because of supply chain uncertainty. President Trump plans to end EV subsidies and implement tariffs against Canada and Mexico. These hurdles are unfortunately timed, as momentum behind electric vehicles has been increasing for years. At this point, every car manufacturer has made significant investments in EV production, and derailing those efforts could be very costly. GM isn't blind to these risks, however.

"Of course, there is uncertainty over trade, tax, and environmental regulations and we have been proactive with Congress and the administration," said Barra. "In our conversations, we have stressed the importance of a strong manufacturing sector and American leadership in advanced technologies. It's clear that we share a lot of common ground, and we appreciate the dialogue."

