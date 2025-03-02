Driver shares surprising review after putting electric vehicle to the test on long road trip: 'Something I initially dreaded'

Road trips are a way to bond with loved ones and connect with the natural landscape.

Road trips are a way to bond with loved ones and connect with the natural landscape. Now, you can enjoy the open road while keeping the planet in mind.

Electric vehicles have shown promise, being able to travel great distances on a single charge.

On Reddit, one driver explained how they put their EV to the test with a road trip.

On the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the original poster shared their experience driving from their home in the Netherlands to Italy.

"Doing such a long drive is something I initially dreaded due to 'charging stress', but it turned out to be the most relaxed car-holiday I ever did," said the OP.

They also highlighted the mountain portion of their journey, noting their pleasant surprise at the ease of driving through the terrain in their EV.

"I put my ID.3 into the 'B' mode and you can just easily moderate speed with the go pedal, no need for excessive braking or coasting-braking intervals on steep downhill sections. Also, it's just plain fun to see ABRP tell you that you'll arrive at the next destination with more charge than you currently have," added the OP.

There are multiple benefits of driving (pun intended) the electrification transition forward. Driving an EV doesn't contribute to poor air quality because it doesn't have a tailpipe. It also costs less to maintain an EV over time than a traditional gas-guzzler.

"Pure smooth power. It feels amazing," commented one Redditor on their positive experience with driving an EV.

"Having a powertrain not impacted by altitude or grade is amazing," wrote another.

