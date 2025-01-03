Tesla Cybertruck owner shares insights after driving 50,000 miles — including trip to Arctic Circle

Long-distance road trips are an experience for both the driver and their surroundings. When one makes a long trek, focusing on what is in front of you is crucial to maintaining safety and efficiency. Fortunately, with advancements in electric vehicle technology, we can enjoy this with efficiency in mind.

As covered in a story by Teslarati, Cybertruck owner and YouTube host TesLatino (@TesLatino) shared a video to his channel documenting his seven-month journey across North America in his EV truck, which reached as far north as the Arctic Ocean.

Many features were highlighted throughout the trip, such as an adventure rig that has a cargo rack and carbon-fiber rooftop as well as a Starlink system built in to use satellite internet, especially when off-road.

The enthusiastic Tesla owner shared that when it comes to range, he was able to obtain up to 309 miles of range after reaching 50,000 miles, compared to the Environmental Protection Agency's 318-mile range rating for the dual-motor Cybertruck.









He then revealed that during the 50,000-mile journey, he used 25,628 kilowatt-hours of energy, averaging about 513 watt-hours per mile.

With regards to towing, TesLatino said his Cybertruck reached about 120 miles of range driving uphill and up to 163 miles driving downhill while towing. While he shared that the Cybertruck is ideal for the average truck owner seeking durability and performance, those towing over 100 miles per day may consider alternatives.

The Cybertruck featured in TesLatino's video is one from Tesla's Foundation Series launch edition. A popular option, the Cybertruck was recently reported as having achieved a positive gross margin for the first time, reinforcing the expected production for the EV to go past 120,000 units yearly.

While the Cybertruck itself is not perfect for everyone and those seeking a more conventional appearance may prefer the Rivian R1T or Ford F-150 Lightning, this YouTuber's feat in driving range and duration with one has signaled to many what can be accomplished with an EV.

As consumers enjoy access to affordable EVs — earning up to a $7,500 tax credit on a new EV purchase and a $4,000 tax credit on a used one — many can switch to an efficient vehicle that doesn't generate pollution in the air, unlike traditional gas-guzzlers.

