Kylie Jenner sparks backlash as concerning behavior comes to light: 'It's eye-opening'

"Once you start seeing these flight logs, you can't unsee how constant and casual it all is for them."

Kylie Jenner's use of private jets has long been a point of contention among fans and haters alike.

However, users on Reddit's r/CelebrityJets clocked a specific detail about one of Jenner's recent flights, sparking heated discourse.

If it feels like debates over private jets have escalated over the past few years, that's likely because private jet usage itself has skyrocketed.

A study in the journal Nature found that aviation emissions leapt a shocking 46% between 2019 and 2023, which researchers connected to increased use of private jets by the ultra-wealthy.

All airplanes generate pollution, but private jets typically carry a handful of passengers and fly more frequently, factors that exacerbate their planet-warming effects.

Researchers have also pinpointed short-distance flights as a problem specific to the ultra-rich, using private jets for distances that could easily be traversed by car.

It wasn't clear exactly how far the jet traveled, but the flight lasted about 12 minutes.

While a few users asserted that the quick trip looked like a "positioning flight" — an empty flight to position a vessel for a longer journey — others were cynical, given Jenner's known penchant for private jet travel.

One user was somewhat new to the subreddit and admitted that they were unaware of how pervasive celebrity private jet usage had become.

"This sub has begun to infiltrate my feed and it's eye-opening. Also, it seems as if* Kylie Jenner is always flying somewhere?" they wrote.

Another commenter accused the subreddit of failing to understand "positioning flights," but a third user pointed out that private jets don't stop polluting simply because no Kardashians or Jenners were on board.

"I get [repositioning], but look at the fuel usage and emissions from repositioning her jet. ~ 98 gallons (373 liters). ~ 660 lbs (299 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $553 cost of fuel. ~ 1 tons of CO2 emissions," they countered.

"I didn't realize positioning flights didn't burn fuel," another dryly quipped.

Ultimately, most users didn't buy the "positioning" justification.

"Yeah Kylie's plane is basically a character with its own storyline at this point. Once you start seeing these flight logs you can't unsee how constant and casual it all is for them. Like 17-minute flights while the rest of us are arguing about paper straws," one commented.

