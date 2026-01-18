Kylie Jenner faces backlash after records reveal unbelievable activity: 'Rich people are cool with doing this'

"She might as well buy a jetpack backpack at this point."

Private jets are a symbol of luxury, but they come with an environmental cost. Private jets produce far more pollution per passenger than commercial planes, which is why celebrity jet use tends to draw so much backlash online. And Kylie Jenner is once again at the center of that conversation.

A post in the r/KUWTKsnark subreddit criticized Jenner for using a private jet to take multiple short trips. "A whole jet and still had to take multiple trips," the post's caption read, followed by a question as to why no one was driving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Jenner's use of private jets had been criticized before. In a TikTok about the private flights, Jenner was called out for the short-distance trips, as they caused unnecessary environmental harm. Plus, many of the trips could be replaced with car travel.

In general, public frustration is growing around multiple forms of luxury in excess. For example, as groceries became more unaffordable, people found it tone-deaf for the Kardashians to use flowers decorated with grapes and oranges as party centerpieces in 2024. It's important to note that oranges were among the most in-demand foods during the 2023 food shortages in America.

If you're reading and wondering how you can make a difference, travel choices matter. Choosing low-impact travel options and even low-impact vacation destinations can reduce pollution.

Many commenters in the Reddit thread said the jet use is just plain careless.

"This is so funny to me like rich people are cool with doing this and here us poors are feeling guilty when we use a plastic water bottle over a reusable," one Reddit user wrote in the thread.

"So she has 6 cars for no reason. She might as well buy a jetpack backpack at this point," another jokingly added to the conversation.

"These people are really missing out on the magic of seeing cool things on road trips and they don't even know it," a third wrote.

