Kylie Jenner sparks backlash as details emerge about recent trip: 'How is this legal?'

Flight tracking data reposted on Reddit indicates that Kylie Jenner's private jet departed Budapest after a brief visit. This data prompted criticism about celebrity jet use.

A user on r/KUWTKSnark shared flight data for Jenner's Bombardier BD-700 aircraft departing Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport. The poster commented, "Well short visit it was," noting how briefly the jet stayed in Hungary.

Users speculated Jenner visited boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who's currently filming the final installment of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" trilogy in Budapest.

The tracking image shows jet N810KJ departing from the Hungarian capital. The aircraft appeared to spend minimal time on the ground before it took off again.

Private jets emit far more carbon per passenger than commercial flights. One private flight can produce the same carbon output as an average person creates across 12 months.

Short flights consume the most fuel, as takeoffs and landings burn disproportionately more fuel compared to cruising.

The aviation habits of wealthy individuals significantly outstrip typical household carbon reduction efforts, but these flights have a broader impact than just carbon levels. Private aviation generates noise pollution and requires dedicated ground crews and infrastructure, unlike commercial flights that distribute these resources across hundreds of passengers.

The financial and environmental costs struck a nerve with Reddit users who questioned the purpose of such a brief trip.

"So she spent nearly 30k to go there for a quickie? Nevermind f****** up the climate. How is this legal?" one commenter wrote.

An airline pilot chimed in with industry perspective: "This is a perfect moment for me to bring up my social interest bc I'm an airline pilot LMAO. But my question is do we know where the destination was? The crew could be repositioning the aircraft for another flight later?"

The post earned several other responses from users frustrated by the environmental disconnect between celebrity lifestyles and climate concerns.



