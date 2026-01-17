  • Business Business

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash as shocking habits are revealed: 'You can't be serious'

Reddit users flocked to the comments.

by Grace Howarth
A Redditor shared a screenshot of an argument about Kylie Jenner's private jet usage that had users gobsmacked.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's three-minute private jet flight sparked a debate on Reddit.

It isn't hard to find a corner of the internet that makes you want to shake your head in disbelief. The subreddit r/facepalm is dedicated to documenting instances of this.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of an argument about Kylie Jenner's private jet usage that had users gobsmacked.

Reddit
Reddit

In 2022, Jenner was accused of taking a three-minute private jet flight between Camarillo and Van Nuys, California. These two towns are about 40 miles apart.

One anonymous Twitter user tried to claim that travelling three minutes by jet was better for the environment than driving the same journey. Traveling by car would've taken exactly one hour longer than the flight.

"You can't be serious," another user responded. 

According to FlyUSA, private jets typically use between 50 and 500 gallons of fuel per hour. They have the least fuel efficiency during take-off and landing.

The BBC found that an hour in a private jet produces more pollution than a regular person creates in an entire year.

Billionaires engage in planet-harming activities like jetting around, cruising around on mega yachts, and overconsuming the Earth's limited resources. The richest 10% of the U.S. are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution. A billionaire releases a million times more carbon pollution than an average person.

The last thing these immensely privileged people need is people online supporting their unsustainable lifestyles while spreading misinformation and greenwashing the reality.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Suggesting that a private jet flight is more environmentally friendly than an hour-long drive in a car is completely baffling. Reddit users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

"The jet probably burned more fuel idling on the ramp and taxiing to the runway, let alone takeoff, flight, landing, and arrival taxiing," one user remarked.

"I didn't even know a 3-minute flight was possible," another Redditor commented.

The original poster responded, "Hasn't been one shorter since the very first flight in 1903."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x