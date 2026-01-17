Kylie Jenner sparks backlash as shocking habits are revealed: 'You can't be serious'

Kylie Jenner's three-minute private jet flight sparked a debate on Reddit.

It isn't hard to find a corner of the internet that makes you want to shake your head in disbelief. The subreddit r/facepalm is dedicated to documenting instances of this.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of an argument about Kylie Jenner's private jet usage that had users gobsmacked.

In 2022, Jenner was accused of taking a three-minute private jet flight between Camarillo and Van Nuys, California. These two towns are about 40 miles apart.

One anonymous Twitter user tried to claim that travelling three minutes by jet was better for the environment than driving the same journey. Traveling by car would've taken exactly one hour longer than the flight.

"You can't be serious," another user responded.

According to FlyUSA, private jets typically use between 50 and 500 gallons of fuel per hour. They have the least fuel efficiency during take-off and landing.

The BBC found that an hour in a private jet produces more pollution than a regular person creates in an entire year.

Billionaires engage in planet-harming activities like jetting around, cruising around on mega yachts, and overconsuming the Earth's limited resources. The richest 10% of the U.S. are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution. A billionaire releases a million times more carbon pollution than an average person.

The last thing these immensely privileged people need is people online supporting their unsustainable lifestyles while spreading misinformation and greenwashing the reality.

Suggesting that a private jet flight is more environmentally friendly than an hour-long drive in a car is completely baffling. Reddit users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

"The jet probably burned more fuel idling on the ramp and taxiing to the runway, let alone takeoff, flight, landing, and arrival taxiing," one user remarked.

"I didn't even know a 3-minute flight was possible," another Redditor commented.

The original poster responded, "Hasn't been one shorter since the very first flight in 1903."

