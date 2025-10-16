Official enacts sweeping new ban on common everyday items: 'It has become a public nuisance'

A chief civil officer has taken a bold step to ensure that one of the region's most popular tourist attractions is free of plastic waste.

As reported by Rising Kashmir, Prince Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kokernag, has announced the ban on the sale and storage of single-use plastic items inside the Kokernag Botanical Garden. The move aims to reduce the impact of plastic pollution and help maintain Kokernag spring, a primary source of drinking water for villages in the region.

"The littering of plastic in Kokernag Botanical Garden is not only in violation of various government orders but is also a public nuisance posing a threat to life and environment," Kumar said in a statement.

The move will aim to ban plastic items such as disposable plates, cutlery, and cups throughout the Kokernag Botanical Garden. The region will rely on various departments to ensure compliance with the ban. "There is an essential need to curb the pollution at the source as it has become a public nuisance, polluting the water supply and causing death of fish," the order reads.

Plastic pollution can wreak havoc on ecosystems by causing accidental ingestion and entanglement among species. Plastics can also leach harmful chemicals into the soil and vulnerable waterways, decreasing soil and water quality. Additionally, plastic is non-biodegradable, meaning that it is unable to decompose naturally. Over time, plastic products can break down into microplastics, causing further impacts to wildlife and even human health.

Sustainable cutlery alternatives can go a long way in reducing plastic waste and lowering the carbon impact of fossil fuels by promoting biodegradable materials. These alternatives can also offer health advantages by eliminating exposure to harmful chemicals that can leach from traditional plastics.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Despite these benefits, plastic bans can still impact local businesses by increasing costs for alternative materials and causing operational challenges. Although some businesses can adapt to bans by offering reusable products and sustainable alternatives, others may find it difficult to adjust. This can ultimately result in added expenses for consumers.

Grant programs may be one way to support a transition away from plastic. Some jurisdictions also have a grace period or exemption program while, in the meantime, offering tips on how to reduce plastic usage.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.