Researchers discover surprising results of plastic shopping bag ban — here's what's happening

Vermont achieved a statewide ban on plastic bags. Active since 2020, the ban led to a massive 91% drop in their use, according to an article published on Phys.org. The clear policy with public support is driving positive communal and environmental change.

The law made it illegal for Vermont businesses to use single-use plastic bags. Paper bags remained available for a small fee. Phys.org reported that a 2023 survey of Vermont revealed a dramatic plastic bag reduction due to this ban.

The University of Vermont College of Agricultural and Life Sciences studied this survey. Professor Qingbin Wang and researchers found that the "use of plastic bags dropped by 91.47%" on a weekly basis.

Paper bag use increased by over 6%, suggesting that a paper bag was the main motivator versus the 10-cent fee. About 70% of respondents had a positive view of the legislation as well.

Broad public approval and satisfaction with its implementation show plastic bans are possible.

This policy benefits Vermonters by reducing communities' litter and promoting mindful consumption habits. Almost no plastic bags means cleaner streets, parks, and waterways. The decrease in plastic bags is enhancing the health of the local environment.

Individuals can now rely more on reusable bags. The alternative saves money by avoiding bag fees and supports a sustainable lifestyle. The ban's success represents small changes in daily habits leading to real-world impacts.

Reduced plastic bag use results in less plastic waste in the environment. It prevents plastic from crowding landfills and polluting natural ecosystems. Banning plastic altogether protects wildlife and decreases resources for plastic production and disposal.

Wang said the "bottom-up" advocacy made the ban stick. Residents pushed for the legislation as a response to environmental concerns. Law simplicity and good state communication efforts before enactment were also key factors.

The professor also suggested states wanting bans should follow Vermont's plastic-paper bag usage. Experiencing paper bags after the plastic ban can reinforce sustainable choices.

Effective policy with favorable public sentiment drives progress toward a cleaner, safer future. Together, local governments and consumers can reduce waste and promote greener living.

