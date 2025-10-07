Researchers make stark discovery after testing schools' drinking water: 'This is more than a study'

Utah scientists are piloting water-cleaning technology in Peru that could save lives, strengthen communities, and help curb a global crisis, TechBuzz reported.

Their research uncovered that even sterilized water in some schools remained dangerously contaminated, and more than half of children reported recurring digestive illness.

The work is being led by Utah Valley University, where researchers are applying methods first used in Utah Lake to test the water quality around Lake Titicaca, a vast freshwater lake on the border of Peru and Bolivia. The team focused on microplastics, heavy metals, arsenic, and microbial contamination in both rural and urban communities.

"Clean water would change the entire dynamic of these communities," said Baldomero Lago, UVU's chief international officer, per Techbuzz. "We're gathering the data that local leaders can use to drive change."

The team is developing simple water tests that can be expanded for wider use, training local institutions, and exploring algae harvesting as a way to clean Lake Titicaca.

Many universities in Peru already have water-testing equipment, often donated by mining companies, but few have the expertise to use it effectively.

"Equipment without expertise is useless," Lago said. "That's where our team comes in."

Students are also at the center of the initiative. More than 120 water samples collected in Peru are being analyzed in Utah labs, giving students hands-on experience in microbiology, chemistry, and environmental testing, TechBuzz reported.

"This is engaged learning at its best," Lago said. "Students aren't just reading about problems in a textbook — they're helping solve them."

Globally, more than 4 billion people lack reliable access to clean water, according to research published in the journal Science. New approaches, such as affordable water tests and algae-based cleanup methods, could lower health care costs, reduce wasted resources, and bring damaged ecosystems back to life. For the planet, it means stronger communities, sustainable growth, and renewed hope in the fight against water scarcity.

Later this year, the researchers and their partners plan to present their findings to Peru's Congress. The work also connects Utah to the United Nations' 2030 clean water and sanitation goals through the university's UNESCO Chair designation.

"This is more than a study," Lago said. "It's a chance to prove that Utah science can drive global change."

