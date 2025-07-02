  • Business Business

Influencer faces backlash after posting out-of-touch caption on social media: 'He just had to toss in the private jet comment'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

Influencers can seem out of touch sometimes, but a recent post on social media took the cake and sparked an avalanche of snark on Reddit.

Users on the r/canadasinfluencers subreddit seized upon the privileged nature of the post's caption, specifically the brag about taking a private jet. 

The original poster sarcastically quipped, "I can't think of a single person who deserves a luxury spa stag more than this selfless, humble and hardworking man."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"He just had to toss in the private jet comment," another user added

The discussion also raised an important point about the harmful impact of overconsumption by the rich and famous. 

Luxury forms of travel, such as private jets and superyachts, have a disproportionately damaging impact on the environment, and they're on the rise. The wealthiest individuals pollute at rates "thousands of times" greater than the average person. As a study commissioned by Oxfam found, the decadent lifestyles of the ultra-rich are having planetwide consequences

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

One hair-raising stat from the 2024 study was that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' private planes spent a combined 25 days in the air, releasing nearly 3,000 tons of planet-heating pollution into the atmosphere. It would take the average Amazon employee 207 years to match that pollution footprint. It's worth keeping that in mind next time Amazon touts its green credentials, as greenwashing by major brands is all too common. 

If the social post aimed to impress readers, it's fair to say the denizens of subreddits poking fun at influencers won't be won over. 

"He is so out of touch. My god!" one commenter said.

Another user wrote, "Just a humble brag." 

One Redditor called out the nature of that lifestyle, saying, "Listing all the things you've done is a sure sign that you usually do nothing." 

