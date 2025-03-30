Experts warn of public health disaster as indicators hit staggering levels: 'This is the harsh inequality'

The report's findings are "the most concerning" in eight years of monitoring.

A recent report by The Lancet, "Countdown on Health and Climate Change," found that 10 out of 15 indicators tracking environmental health hazards, exposures, and impacts have hit record levels, according to Earth.org.

These changes disproportionately impact the 745 million people who have contributed the least to rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

According to the 2024 report, these findings are "the most concerning" in eight years of monitoring. While high-income countries have contributed the most to rising levels of carbon dioxide pollution since the Industrial Revolution, low-income countries face the greatest impacts.

As researcher Hannah Ritchie said in the Earth.org article, "This is the harsh inequality of climate change."

Many low-income countries are in climate-sensitive regions, including coastal and tropical areas. These locations are more prone to the impacts of rising sea levels, frequent and intense cyclones, floods, and droughts.

These areas also rely on rain-fed agriculture, which amplifies the effect of weather changes on their food supplies. Additionally, limited access to health care makes residents more vulnerable to climate-related health issues such as heat waves and mosquito-borne diseases.

Why are the effects of extreme weather concerning?

The increasing severity of extreme weather events is already impacting human health and safety.

Heat-related deaths of adults over 65 in 2023 were 167% higher than those from 1990 to 1999. Wildfires have also become more frequent, with the risk increasing in 124 countries between 2019 and 2023 because of rising global temperatures. Wildfire smoke contains harmful pollutants including fine particulate matter, which can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

These disasters endanger lives, displace communities, damage ecosystems, and worsen air pollution.

What's being done to address the effects of extreme weather?

While The Lancet report is less than uplifting, nations are becoming more aware of and proactive about extreme weather events.

While corresponding actions vary, countries have updated their climate pledges under the Paris Agreement, which means more ambitious targets to reduce heat-trapping pollution. Investments in more affordable energy have also skyrocketed.

Individuals can help by supporting smart energy policies, using clean energy in their own homes, and adopting sustainable habits such as using public transportation or switching to electric vehicles.

Individuals can help by supporting smart energy policies, using clean energy in their own homes, and adopting sustainable habits such as using public transportation or switching to electric vehicles.