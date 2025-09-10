Official calls out big-box retailer for brazenly selling banned items: 'I'll be reporting it'

"I spoke with store employees about removing it from the shelf."

Delaware state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who has a reputation for working for the environment, took to Facebook to highlight a crucial law that stops big-box retailers from driving ecosystem degradation.

In the 2024 post, she called out Home Depot, which was illegally selling invasive plants. Hansen reminded followers that Delaware Senate Bill 22 banned the sale of invasive plants starting in 2022.

"Today, I found vinca minor being sold at Home Depot in Middletown," Hansen wrote. "I spoke with store employees about removing it from the shelf and I'll be reporting it to [the Delaware Department of Agriculture]."

Vinca minor — also known as lesser periwinkle — can displace native plants. It was introduced to the United States from the Mediterranean and has since drastically displaced native plants. This is because the plant can rapidly spread, forming dense mats on forest floors or gardens. It is also extremely difficult to remove, as the plant's waxy leaves can be resistant to herbicides.

As Hansen explained, "Invasive plant species are one of the primary drivers contributing to the serious loss of our native species." Without native species, entire habitats can be wiped out, altering the life cycles of plants, wildlife, and humans. Food supplies that rely on healthy and sustainable ecosystems can dwindle if invasive plants outcompete native ones. Meanwhile, entire species can decline in population, creating even more difficulties when it comes to sourcing food for humans.

Hansen recommended that citizens report the sale of invasive plants to the DDA environmental program manager. It's also beneficial to use native plants at home. Rewilding your yard will boost your ecosystem, reduce your need for water and fertilizer, and allow you to save money.

Users were pleased that the senator reported Home Depot.

"We had to report an issue with plants being used by the landscapers in our neighborhood last year," one wrote.

Another simply said, "Thank you!"

