Scientists sound alarm over disturbing threat to insect populations worldwide: 'At risk of further decline'

Pollinators like bees and butterflies are vital for supporting our ecosystems and food across the globe.

But now these insects are being threatened by air pollution, a new study has found.

What's happening?

Scientists with the University of Reading, in Reading, England, have discovered that heat-trapping pollution such as ozone, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide are harming pollinators and their ability to reach plants they rely on.

To access these plants, the scientists pointed out that insects rely on scent. However, the air pollution disrupts their senses or the scent trails from the plants, making it more difficult to locate the flowers.

On average, the researchers found that higher amounts of air pollution lowered insects' abilities to find and pollinate plants by 31%.

​​"Air pollution is an underappreciated threat to the insects that make our lives easier," study author James Ryalls told Earth.com. "The bees that pollinate our flowers and the wasps that provide natural pest control are at risk of further decline if air pollution levels are not addressed."

Why is this important?

Pollinators are a key support for the planet's food supply and wide-ranging ecosystems. Research has found that buzzing insects like bees pollinate at least 75% of crops around the world, ensuring strong growth of foods like tomatoes or cacao.

If these numbers drop from fewer pollinators getting access to the plants they need to survive, it could have a drastic effect on our health, food supply, and even security between nations, according to the World Economic Forum's 2019 Global Risks Report.

Not only is it important to keep our air clean to protect our own health, but also to support the small insects that we depend on more than we may realize.

What's being done to protect these insects?

In their study, published in the Nature Communications journal in July, the scientists called for future policies to work toward regulating air pollution, as well as management plans that can curb its effects on pollinators.

"The threats posed by air pollution are likely to remain or worsen without particularly severe and draconian changes to policy," the study authors wrote.

In the meantime, individuals can also do their part to lessen their impact on air pollution, such as switching to eco-friendly cars, decreasing personal food waste, or primarily purchasing pre-owned items when shopping for clothing or furniture.

