"If you can do this, why shouldn't you be able to?"

A proposed bill in New Hampshire could allow people to install their own portable solar panels.

The bipartisan legislation would sanction the use of the increasingly popular technology and help users lower their utility costs, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported.

The tech is also known as balcony or plug-in solar. "The idea is to remove certain technical and regulatory obstacles against connecting solar power so that anybody can install a smallish panel with built-in tech that keeps it from causing problems on the grid," according to the Ledger-Transcript.

It's the perfect project for the Granite State, whose motto is "live free or die." Utah and Vermont are also at the forefront of the movement, per the outlet.





"It fits the notion of freedom. If you can do this, why shouldn't you be able to?" said state Sen. David Watters, one of the bill's eight co-sponsors.

As the newspaper pointed out, this would optimize the flexibility of solar power and provide access for renters. It's one way to help people dodge rising utility costs. Another is TCD's Solar Explorer, which can show you options and help you save as much money as possible when you go solar.

"I think it does give people some control over energy costs, the potential to save money," Watters told the Ledger-Transcript.

The bill will be introduced to the General Court on Jan. 7.

