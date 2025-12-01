Law change could soon allow millions of Americans to begin cutting down on lofty electric bills: 'There's real momentum behind this now'

"I think we will see market forces really carry this far."

"Unintended consequences" tend to be implicitly unwanted, but the sudden advance of American "balcony solar" setups could be the rare exception, The Guardian reported.

By now, most people know what solar panels are, though a scant 7% of homes in the United States are solar-powered, according to the outlet.

The average American might also be aware that the federal government adopted a hardline stance against clean energy in 2025, in a significant blow to the solar industry.

However, you'd be hard-pressed to find one bill-paying person in the U.S. unaware that energy costs have painfully skyrocketed in recent months, due in large part to a data center boom.

Installing solar panels is a well-known way to lower utility bills — but recent policy shifts targeted the very subsidies that made switching to solar financially feasible for many Americans.

"Balcony solar," also known as "plug-in solar," acquired its nickname after German apartment dwellers — presumably in situations where rooftop solar was too permanent — began adopting it en masse.

It's likely Americans seeking midpoint solutions to the energy affordability crisis have discovered balcony solar, but there's a reason it's not dotting the Manhattan skyline just yet: regulatory barriers.

Clean energy expert David Roberts spoke with Cora Stryker, an advocate of balcony solar, on his podcast, Volts, on Nov. 25. Stryker explained that in the U.S., balcony solar is not functionally compliant with standing regulations requiring utility provider permission.

As The Guardian noted, Utah state lawmaker Raymond Ward recently read about balcony solar and realized a "minor adjustment to the law" would allow residents to access it. He also opined that Utah's legal barriers were unreasonable.

"The state law said that if you put any power back on the grid, even one electron, you need a contract with the utility, which is just crazy," Ward remarked, adding that the change had bipartisan support and that he expected several state legislatures to follow Utah's lead.

Kevin Chou, of the balcony solar advocacy group Bright Savers, attributed this surge of interest to federal policy changes that inadvertently shifted the focus of clean energy to the state level.

"There's real momentum behind this now. In states where electricity is more expensive, in particular, I think we will see market forces really carry this far," Chou said. A New York State lawmaker recently introduced a bill to permit balcony solar.

Chou added that balcony solar wouldn't just save households money — scattered use of solar could "maybe knock 5% off emissions" with affordable, plug-and-play equipment.

