Lawmakers to consider new bill that would unleash plug-in solar panels for both renters and homeowners: 'Plug in ... and start saving money'

Vermont residents who want to save money on their electric bills will soon have a new option in the form of balcony solar, meaning small-scale solar panels that can be plugged into your existing electrical system without the need for installation by an electrician, the VTDigger reported.

One of the most effective ways to lower your energy bills and save money, while also helping the planet by reducing the amount of pollution you produce, is to use solar energy. If you want to install a full set of rooftop solar panels, EnergySage's free online tools can help you get quick estimates and compare quotes from multiple installers in your area.

However, rooftop solar can get expensive, whereas small portable systems are much more affordable and allow more people to access the benefits. The problem is that, in the past, there was no legal distinction between these types of systems, so the small solar setups were still subject to the same rules as the large ones, even though they don't put the same strain on the grid.

A bill to be introduced in the 2026 legislative session will remove requirements that small-scale solar setups be interconnected with the electric grid and registered with local providers, per VTDigger. Instead, owners will simply have to notify their providers that they are using them. A similar bill was just passed in Utah.

"My goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to purchase and plug in one of these devices and start saving money while also getting the electric utilities the information that they need to meet their own requirements," said Sen. Anne Watson, the chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, per the VTDigger. Watson is the primary politician planning to introduce the bill in Vermont.

