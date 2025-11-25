Controversial influencer sparks outrage with social media post: 'It's disgusting'

Some people can't afford a home, but this infamous influencer bought a castle.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of a shocking interaction between a wealthy influencer and a user on the social platform X. Posting on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the original poster wrote: "This is why I truly can't stand celebrities or 'influencers'."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows an exchange on X from Tristan Tate saying: "I have run out of things to buy. Give me ideas."

One user replied, instructing Tate to purchase a "castle or manor house that needs restoring," to which Tate responded: "Done that already."

The post highlights the magnitude of the wealth gap and the cultural shift toward materialism and overconsumption.

Around 35 million people live in poverty in the U.S., while a small percentage live in complete luxury — yachts, mansions, and supercars. Wealth is seen as the pathway to happiness, and flaunting similar material items, like designer clothing or the newest iPhone, is used to showcase status.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Consumption has skyrocketed over the past few decades, driven by the ease of online shopping and the influence of social media. Social media sites like TikTok contribute to overconsumption with the constant promotion of fast fashion clothing hauls, unnecessary organization, Stanley cups, and more. Shopping, buying, and owning become cool and trendy, inspiring others to buy more things more often.

More buyers result in more production, and increased production has a significant impact on the environment. The fast fashion industry alone produces 10% of the planet's carbon pollution each year, according to the Carbon Literacy Project.

Once these items meet their end — sooner than normal, as mass-produced items are often of lower quality and are worn less — they end up in landfills, where they can sit for hundreds or thousands of years.

You can find perfectly good items — appliances, furniture, clothing, jewelry — at a discounted price by shopping at thrift stores. Not only does this save you money, but it also helps the planet by keeping items out of landfills. And when it's finally time for spring cleaning, rather than throwing items away, donate your old stuff instead.

Commenters were frustrated with the egregious display of wealth.

"Here are my ideas: A homeless shelter(s), feed the poor, college scholarships, fix Flint's water, cancer/medical research," one user suggested.

"The concept of 'helping' is not in his vocabulary," another Redditor wrote. "If he applied that, he would never run out of ways to spend his money."

"Oh man. The gap keeps widening. A lot of the minimalists buy new things every day and throw away the rest. It's disgusting," a third commenter said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.