Exasperated woman calls out influencer online for normalizing problematic trend: 'I cannot stand [this]'

An exasperated TikToker went viral after calling out an influencer for perpetrating overconsumption. DepressionDotGov (@depressiondotgov), an account dedicated to spreading climate awareness, reposted a video of a fashion influencer sharing her massive Amazon haul.

In the video, the influencer opens over 20 packages of clothing items she ordered from Amazon.

"Tired of hauls and normalizing overconsumption," says DepressionDotGov.

Gaining over 80,000 views, DepressionDotGov's response video is not only de-influencing Internet users from consumer trends but also spreading awareness about fast fashion. TikTokers were appalled by the amount of clothing purchased in the video and discussed the problem of overconsumption in the U.S.









"She just unboxed more clothing than I own," wrote one user.

"I cannot stand the Amazon storefront industrial complex," commented another TikToker.

With influencers trying to earn commissions through affiliate links, TikTok has become notorious for driving overconsumption. What's worse, many of the items advertised on TikTok come from the fast-fashion industry, which relies on the use of dirty energy to quickly and cheaply manufacture items to keep up with changing trends.

DepressionDotGov also emphasizes how influencers will most likely wear the item they purchase only once before throwing it out in favor of the next new trend. When clothing items are thrown out, they usually end up rotting in landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases.

In fact, 92 million tons of garments from the fast fashion industry end up in landfills each year, according to Greenpeace.

To help combat pollution from the fashion industry, consider shopping second-hand. By thrifting your clothes, you can not only save money but also significantly reduce your environmental footprint. By swapping just half of your purchases with second-hand items, you could save almost $100 each year.

"Pointless, wasteful consumerism," wrote one user.

"Thrifting for quality unique vintage pieces > plastic from Amazon," responded another TikToker.

