Drone captures hard-to-believe images of $250 million superyacht: 'Top 5% of the world's largest yachts'

For their size and association with luxury, megayachts are sure to draw eyes. When onlookers catch a glimpse of 200-plus-foot yachts, a sense of envious wonder passes over them, and they dream of what it would be like to be an ultra-rich yacht owner.

Others, however, see the gross symbol of wealth and are disgusted. They see megayachts as a financial inequity and an unequal distribution of pollution.

No matter how people feel, they are sure to pull out their cameras and snap a picture.

One Maui native, in awe of a passing megayacht, took drone photos and shared them on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Drone shots of the Liva O," they captioned the photos.

The Liva O, according to Superyacht Fan, is a $250 million, 387-foot megayacht owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein.

"It has a gross tonnage of 5,054 and is one of the top 5% of the world's largest yachts by length," the original poster stated in the comments. The Liva O also features a swimming pool, an elevated landing pad, and a lounge with underwater views.

Meanwhile, America's poorest citizens struggle to afford housing and food. While many work hard for their paychecks, 36 million people, as of 2023, still lived below the poverty line, according to Feeding America.

Food prices have been on the rise as a direct result of rising global temperatures, further complicating the lives of the non-rich. Extreme weather events caused by rising temperatures lead to more frequent crop failures.

As the non-wealthy face the financial burden of a warming climate, the mega-rich contribute disproportionately to rising global temperatures. According to the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, the world's richest 10% in China and the U.S. are responsible for two-thirds of global warming since 1990.

Through high consumption and polluting investments, the wealthy play a significant role in the contamination of our planet as they ride around on their private jets and megayachts. While cleaner forms of energy, including green hydrogen, do provide promise for cleaning up the industry, these luxury modes of transportation still heavily rely on on dirty, planet-warming energy.

Because megayachts are super polluters, commenters were outraged by the luxury vessel.

One hoped nature would fight back. "Where are the yacht hating orcas when you really need them?" they asked.

Another quoted Jean-Jacques Rousseau: "'When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich."

