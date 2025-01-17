Baffled shoppers call out 'Tumbler-Cup-Core' display of bizarre products: 'What exactly is the point [of] this?'

Buying reusable tumblers such as Stanley cups is a great way to save money on disposable water bottles and prevent plastic pollution. However, when they become collectibles rather than practical everyday products, the money-saving and environmental benefits disappear.

One Redditor called attention to this worrisome trend after stumbling across mini-tumblers at Michaels, sparking a lively discussion in the comments.

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the shopper posted photos of 3-ounce tumblers on sale for $3 each. They come in a range of neon colors as well as white, black, and stainless steel. While they're quite cute, the original poster questioned their functionality, considering they can't hold much liquid and are essentially portable shot glasses.

"'Tumbler-Cup-Core' has gone too far," they wrote in the post.

"What exactly is the point [of] this ?! I didn't hate the idea for a shot of espresso on the go or anything, but the straw and plastic lid really sold the 'unnecessary' narrative," the OP added.

"These are extra asinine. If you have a drink that small, why does it need to stay the same temperature forever?" one user commented.

"My first idea is that those are a kalebasse and a bombilla in a modern style - the way you [drink] mate tea in South America. This straw is looking typical for it and modern variants come sometimes with a kind of lid," another speculated. "Edit: see the sign says '3 oz tumblers'. I google 'tumbler'. What the f*** is this country?"

"I think they're meant to start getting toddlers addicted to overhyped cups," someone else joked.

Why are the mini-tumblers concerning?

When the Stanley cup craze was in full swing, many shoppers began collecting them by the dozens and even adding bizarre accessories, including glittery bows, keychains, and bracelets. Some social media users displayed massive collections along their walls, revealing that even reusable cups aren't safe from overconsumption.

If people start buying mini-tumblers in a similar fashion, it could be bad news for the planet, as they'll most likely end up in a landfill or elsewhere in the environment. While they're made of stainless steel, which can be recycled almost infinitely without losing quality, the material can take thousands of years to decompose in landfills.

The materials stainless steel breaks down into are considered environmentally friendly, but the plastic lids may leach harmful chemicals into soil and waterways.

Companies will have to manufacture more of the tumblers if they become popular, which will use up valuable resources and contribute to pollution during production and shipping.

Is Michaels doing anything about this?

Michaels is incorporating more eco-friendly business practices, including implementing recycling programs at some stores and utilizing renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint. If Michaels can recycle the mini-tumblers, customers might feel better about buying them.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Major brands such as Ikea, Coors Light, Starbucks, and Kraft have announced or have already incorporated plans to cut single-use plastic packaging in favor of more sustainable materials.

Reducing overall consumption is the best way to help our wallets and the planet. However, opting for reusable alternatives to disposable plastic products, including grocery bags and food containers, is also helpful.

