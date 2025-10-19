Police shut down businesses caught selling illegal items to kids: 'Pocket money prices'

British authorities have shut down a handful of illegal tobacco and vape retailers in one fell swoop, according to the BBC.

The shops were spread across Devon, with four in Torquay and two in Paignton. The counterfeit products being sold were often hidden, but inspection dogs had found them. These products were priced low enough to make them accessible to children.

"This joint operation will have severely disrupted the illegal tobacco trade in the area," said Alex Fry, operations manager for Heart of the South West Trading Standards, according to the BBC. "The sale of illegal tobacco harms children as they are able to buy tobacco for pocket money prices and encourages them to take up the habit, and harms legitimate businesses because they undercut legitimate traders who play by the rules."

Tobacco has clear health costs for children, including limiting lung growth and maximum capacity. Vapes are bad for both the young and old, especially considering how many heavy metals are found in disposable products across multiple brands. In addition to these health risks, both have significant environmental impacts.

Cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of plastic pollution in the ocean. This can be a major hazard for wildlife and introduce microplastics into human food streams. Once these particles are ingested, they increase other health risks spread across the endocrine, immune, circulatory, digestive, renal, and reproductive systems.

Meanwhile, vapes have become a growing e-waste hazard. They've proved to be dangerous when left on the road, and when left in the landfill, vapes can even cause fires.

Authorities were proud of what they've accomplished in shutting down illegal tobacco and vape markets in Devon, especially as it related to protecting public health.

"This is a fantastic and significant result to get this many commercial premises closed in one go," said Rob Harvey from Torquay Police, according to the BBC. "The action taken reassures the communities of Torbay that we are acting on information reported to us and will not tolerate this illegal behaviour."

