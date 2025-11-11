Hyundai unveils budget-friendly update to vehicle lineup: 'The opposite of Tesla'

One carmaker is reworking its 2026 electric lineup to meet consumer demand: affordable EVs. Hyundai has limited its Kona Electric SUV lineup to just the cheapest trim in the U.S.

The new Hyundai EV lineup includes the base SE model of the Kona and the Ioniq models, according to a press release.

The Kona's SEL, Limited, and N Line trims have been discontinued; Hyundai is also removing long-range battery options, meaning the standard Kona Electric will only be available with a 48.6-kilowatt-hour, 200-mile battery.

This change likely responds to expiring federal tax credits and to new affordable entrants in the EV market, such as the 2026 Nissan Leaf and the 2027 Chevy Bolt. The Kona Electric will no longer be one of the few EVs starting under $35,000. The new Leaf is expected to cost under $30,000 and have a range of 300 miles with Tesla-compatible charging.

The Kona Electric will now be priced similarly to Hyundai's top-selling EV, the Ioniq 5, which starts at $35,000 and offers extended savings credits for 2025 models.

Consumers will benefit from this new affordable trim approach along with the practical advantages of going electric: no more oil changes, lower fueling costs compared to internal combustion engines, quieter rides, and zero tailpipe pollution.

Concerns exist about the environmental impact of mining materials used in battery production. However, this clean energy transition aims to replace single-use, dirty fuels that require 16.5 billion tons to be extracted per year with reusable minerals that require just 30 million tons per year for batteries.

Studies show that EVs quickly offset their environmental impact during manufacturing. One study found that ICE cars produce around 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetimes, compared to about 200 grams for EVs.

Reactions to the lineup shift seemed positive:

"The opposite of Tesla...they keep the most affordable model," one commenter said on Electrek.

Another shared their prediction: "Offer this car with 200 miles of range, well equipped and fully painted for $29,999 and it will sell like hotcakes."

