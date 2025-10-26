Tesla owner shares real-world cost breakdown of EV charging versus filling up with gas: 'Are EVs actually cheaper to fuel?'

In a video, Tesla owner and TikTok user Chrisncars (@chrisncars01) got straight to a fundamental question EV drivers or would-be drivers have: "Are EVs actually cheaper to fuel?"

Chris began the video by noting the average car in Florida costs about $36 to $46 to fill up depending on tank size at a rough per-gallon price of $3.

Another note is that EVs do take longer to charge than a comparable gas fill-up, and the effect is heightened if a driver wants to fill up from 80% to 100% where charging speed slows down.

One last thing he noted is that Teslas have games and streaming services to pass the time, but most people actually opt to charge at home unless they're in a road trip situation or don't have one at their residence.

"Filling at home at $.07 KWh = about $5.00 to fill up," a much-upvoted user shared to that point. "I plug in at night and wake up to a 'full tank' every day."

That user's anecdotal experience jibes with the many drivers who charge at home instead of at public charging stations. For drivers interested in putting in their own home charging station, Qmerit is a great place to get started.

As for Chris, he reported that after an hour of charging, it cost him $26.88 to go from 17% charged to 100%. Doing some quick math, the Tesla comes in theoretically cheaper than gas at around $32.39 if we extrapolate Chris filling up from 0%.

Of course, time is a factor, and Chris noted that stopping at 80% charge would've likely kept the ordeal to a more manageable half-hour. Still, it's clear that charging at home beats charging at a public station, especially with EV drivers' favorite setup — Level 2 charging.

TikTokers reacted to the video.

"Charge at home makes it cheap," one shared.

"I charge from home for $8-9," another TikToker echoed.

