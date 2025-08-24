General Motors sparks excitement after teasing return of once-iconic model: 'You asked. We listened'

The company took to Instagram to announce the revival.

General Motors is slated to bring back one of its most iconic EV models soon, with some new features to modernize it for the current EV market.

GM has announced that it is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt as part of its 2027 model lineup. The model originally debuted in late 2016 and received an update in 2021 before being discontinued in late 2023 — until now.

Teasers have revealed this updated version to boast a bolder, sleeker appearance that offers a host of new features for drivers to enjoy, such as sharper LED headlights and an updated NACS charging port compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network.

"You asked. We listened," the post reads.

As of June 2025, electric vehicle sales represent around 35% of global vehicle sales and are expected to reach as much as 40% by 2030.

This is likely because EVs are not only cheaper on average than gas-powered vehicles — with prices still dropping for used models — but can also provide up to $1,500 in energy savings for gas and maintenance compared to gas-powered models as well.

Although the mining process for collecting materials like lithium to power EV batteries relies on dirty energy sources, which can emit several million tons of planet-heating gases into the air.

Research has found that we are still digging over 18.2 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas per year, which can only be replaced with cleaner energy sources if we are willing to work towards that transition.

In addition, a recent MIT study found that gasoline-powered vehicles, on average, emit about 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetime, compared to only 200 grams per mile from EVs charged on the U.S. power grid, further highlighting the minimal environmental impact EVs have compared to gas-powered vehicles driven on a much broader scale.

EVs can potentially save you even more money if you pair them with other clean energy home additions that don't rely on a power grid, such as solar panels.

