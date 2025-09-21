Hyundai unveils stunning concept vehicle with futuristic design: 'The next step'

During the 2025 International Motor Show in Germany, Hyundai recently unveiled a new concept car that aligns with much of the company's plans for electric vehicles in Europe.

The Concept Three aims to highlight Hyundai's current state of the art in steel use and aerodynamics, with a few fun chunky pixel-styled accents. The interior of the Concept Three leverages ocean waste textiles and aluminum foam as sustainable material sources.

Many drivers have likened the Concept Three to Hyundai's first compact car, the 2011 Veloster.

Hyundai is using the Concept Three to emphasize its dedication to compact EVs for the European market.

At the show, Hyundai has pledged to offer an electrified version of all of its models in Europe by 2027. It intends to launch 21 global EV models by 2030 while also pursuing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Hyundai also says it aims to power its manufacturing facilities with renewable energy and integrate recycled and sustainable materials into designs.

Novel designs that push the envelope can generate a lot of buzz for electric vehicles, but switching from gas means avoiding a range of health risks that come along with fumes. EVs are also cheaper to run in all 50 U.S. states than their gas counterparts, according to Coltura's EV Savings Report.

Best of all, switching from a gas car means cutting out light-duty vehicle emissions that contribute to extreme weather patterns.

Floods and droughts are increasingly threatening housing and agriculture, which introduces a whole range of costs. EVs are able to lower atmospheric pollution, even when a dirty grid and manufacturing footprint are taken into account.

Hyundai is keen to continue the tone set by its new concept vehicle.

"Concept Three represents the next step in Hyundai Motor's electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant," said Hyundai Motor Europe CEO Xavier Martinet.

