Journalist spotlights perk in fast-rising EV model: 'A lot more generous with the features'

The charging time was slightly better than others, but it had room for improvement.

A car reviewer shared their honest opinions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, an electric crossover SUV that they would recommend as a "more realistic option" for someone looking for their first all-electric vehicle.

John Velasco told Tom's Guide that he drove the Ioniq 5 for a week, and he broke down the features — providing a comparison to the similar, and more expensive, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The standard Ioniq 5 comes with more conveniences, and "it has the driving performance and premium features" most people want, like Apple and Android compatibility, cruise control, breathable material on the seats, and rear window sunshades — which Velasco noted are a rare commodity.

He also broke down the Ioniq's driving range, which sits at 260 miles with an average efficiency of 3.3 miles per kilowatt-hour.

"Frankly, it's short in this area and could be problematic for those looking to do a lot of long-distance driving," Velasco observed, but he still found it acceptable compared to some other models. The charging time at his home was also slightly better than others, but it also had room for improvement.

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity thanks to the long-term financial and environmental benefits they offer. They can save consumers, on average, about $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, and electricity prices tend to be a little more predictable, per Yale Climate Connections, making budgeting easier.

You can also earn some incentives from the government for switching to an electric vehicle, with certain models eligible for a $7,500 tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. (While the legislation's future is uncertain under the Trump administration, Congress would need to approve any major changes impacting EV incentives.)

While Velasco noted that the prices of a few different models can be a turn-off, some brands are taking action to boost affordability.

EVs also have health and environmental benefits that matter long-term, too. According to a summary from the Environmental Protection Agency updated in 2024, nearly 30% of dirty energy pollution in the United States comes from transportation.

The compounds in that pollution can lead to health problems, like higher risks for cardiovascular issues, respiratory issues, lung cancer, and premature death, according to the ALA and Medical News Today.

Velasco concluded his review by stating that while there are comparable models, he liked the Ioniq 5 more "because Hyundai's a lot more generous with the features it packs into its EVs."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.