Curious driver sparks lively debate with question about electric vehicles: 'Can't make gas at home'

A recent Reddit post sparked discussion among electric vehicle enthusiasts, asking why owners use EVs as opposed to internal combustion cars.

The post on the r/electricvehicles page took off with replies, as owners flooded the thread with personal testimonies about EVs, naming everything from gas costs to the driving experience itself.

"Can't make gas at home," one commenter joked. While a number of responses were of the humorous variety, altogether they captured the larger truth behind EVs: Driving them results in significant reductions in cost and use of fuel.

Electricity prices, on average, may also be more predictable compared to gasoline, per Yale Climate Connections, making EVs a more financially sustainable choice for consumers. They may also qualify buyers for significant government incentives.

But the positive impacts of EVs go far beyond cost-cutting, as they can contribute to large-scale environmental and health benefits.

According to a summary from the Environmental Protection Agency last updated in 2024, nearly 30 percent of all dirty energy emissions in the United States come from different forms of transportation. This pollution can lead to long-term health problems, such as lung issues and increased blood pressure. By switching to an EV, owners aren't just cutting back on damage to the environment, but damage to their health as well.

And it's not just the data that can show the benefits of owning an EV. Testimonials from owners can help paint a picture too.

"I see [internal combustion engine] cars as dead-end technology and when it came to [getting] a new car I made a rule that it had to be a [battery electric vehicle]," wrote one commenter. "I do not see myself ever moving away from an EV to either a hybrid or internal combustion engine car."

"I have kids," another commented. "I'm hoping they can salvage some kind of not horrific climate change/war future. I know it's a drop in the bucket, but the problem with the world is that not enough people are contributing drops in the bucket."

