Shopper sparks debate after sharing online sale for once-sought-after toys: 'Who could have predicted this?'

"I think most people knew this would just be a fad."

A post on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit has started quite a discussion about collecting toys and whether it leads to unnecessary waste and clutter in our lives.

The post shared a Facebook Marketplace ad for 4.5 trash bags of basically new Squishmallows for $40 — 95% of which still had their tags on.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Who could have predicted this?" the OP captioned the photo.

Squishmallows is a brand of soft toy that first launched in 2017 and that cost between $10 and $40 each, depending on their size. Since then, they have become favorites with collectors who predicted that they would be the modern-day Beanie Babies.

They are now often found at thrift stores as people realize they are not the investment many thought they would be.

"Speaking as the owner of multiple Squishmallows, I think most people knew this would just be a fad," wrote one commenter. Another pointed to the material they are made from, writing, "They're also undoubtedly like 90% plastic fibers as well."

Squishmallows are made from polyester, a type of human-made synthetic fabric created from plastic. Plastic consumption is a big problem, and we should all take steps to avoid it when possible.

Plastic waste is filling up our landfills and polluting the oceans. Plastic also breaks apart, producing microplastics that are now being found everywhere and have been linked to a number of health issues.

If you want to turn your back on overconsumption, donating items such as these can ensure that they provide joy to people who may not be able to afford to buy them new. It also keeps them out of the landfill, making it a win-win solution.

"If anyone reading this ever has any kids toys that you want to get rid of and you're not sure what to do besides throw them out, please see if any kid-based non profit organizations near you take donations!" one commenter pleaded.

