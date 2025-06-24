Innovative company unveils new product that could revolutionize food storage: 'We see a growing importance'

Bioplastics company Intec recently launched its newest line of sustainable packaging, known as the EarthPlus Hercules Bioflex Stretch Wrap Film, a more eco-conscious alternative to traditional Saran plastic wrap.

Made from up to 65% renewable plant-based material, the Hercules Bioflex Wrap utilizes EarthPlus bio-resin technology rather than petroleum-based plastics, helping lower the carbon pollution released in producing these packaging materials. PR Newswire dubbed this plastic-free option "the most economically, feasible, and sustainable stretch wrap in the Global market."

Conventionally, the extraction and distillation of petroleum dredge up carbon dioxide from deep underground and often contaminate the nearby groundwater. Every step in the pipeline — from extraction to processing to the ultimate disposal — of petroleum plastics generates substantial carbon pollution. This makes the plastic industry an even greater contributor to planetary overheating than coal-fired power plants, according to Beyond Plastics.

With close to 30 million metric tons of plastic ending up in landfills each year, per the Environmental Protection Agency, it's no surprise that planet-warming gases emitted from landfills are on the rise, as well as hazardous microplastics.

As carbon pollution drives up global temperatures and supercharges extreme weather events, and as microplastics embed themselves in our food and water and jeopardize our health, establishing safer alternatives to common household plastics is becoming more crucial than ever.

Designing materials made with bio-resin, like Intec Bioplastics, for instance, is helping ensure that more of the plastic discarded on a regular basis is biodegradable, leaving less of a lasting impact on the planet.

While companies do their part, we can all cut down on our own plastic consumption by opting for plastic-free alternatives like the Hercules Bioflex and supporting similar eco-friendly initiatives.

"Today we see a growing importance on using materials that are bio-based, renewable, and can be recovered at end-of-life," explained Intec. "Circularity must be incorporated into all packaging."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.