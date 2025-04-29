Leading tech company announces major change that will impact all of its products: 'A significant step'

Channel News of Australia discovered that tech giant Logitech has almost completely transitioned away from plastic packaging.

"This initiative is expected to eliminate 660 tons of plastic and cut 6,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles," the article reported.

Logitech's hallmark computer mice products, formerly packaged in plastic clamshells, have made the transition to a more environmentally-friendly alternative — paper.

In this initiative toward sustainability, Logitech is making a significant step in reducing plastic waste and carbon pollution, and the company expects to have completed the transition of tens of millions of packages from plastic to paper by the end of 2025.

As consumer demand for sustainable packaging is on the rise, companies are taking notice.

Plastic packaging is harmful to the environment for several reasons.

Plastic is composed of a mix of chemicals that, as they break down in landfills and the ocean, become microplastics. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that can penetrate human and animal tissues and can have negative health effects.

Plastics are not biodegradable and can stay in the environment for thousands of years, doing damage to ecosystems and wildlife and disrupting the natural balance of ecology.

Even when well-intended people follow recycling guidelines, their plastic waste often ends up in landfills and releases the toxic chemicals into the soil and water, or it is burned in incinerators, releasing harmful air pollution.

All of this contributes to the warming of the planet.

Businesses are realizing that as people become more educated and support companies with sustainability plans, shifting from plastic packaging to paper is not only wise for the environment, but it is also wise for profitability.

When we support companies that are making strides toward eco-friendly packaging, we are sending a message that encourages them, and other companies, to make even greater strides toward sustainability. These initiatives are smart business decisions.

Logitech is prioritizing the planet by taking steps toward eliminating single-use plastics from their packaging as a part of their sustainability plan. The company has even incorporated recyclable paper pulp hang tabs and wood fibre bags into their packaging design to replace their plastic counterparts.

Daphne Donné, GM of personal workspace solutions at Logitech, sums up the mission, stating, "Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio."

