  • Business Business

Leading tech company announces major change that will impact all of its products: 'A significant step'

Companies are taking notice of changing consumer demand.

by Kristen Carr
Companies are taking notice of changing consumer demand.

Photo Credit: Logitech

Channel News of Australia discovered that tech giant Logitech has almost completely transitioned away from plastic packaging. 

"This initiative is expected to eliminate 660 tons of plastic and cut 6,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles," the article reported.

Logitech's hallmark computer mice products, formerly packaged in plastic clamshells, have made the transition to a more environmentally-friendly alternative — paper.

In this initiative toward sustainability, Logitech is making a significant step in reducing plastic waste and carbon pollution, and the company expects to have completed the transition of tens of millions of packages from plastic to paper by the end of 2025.

As consumer demand for sustainable packaging is on the rise, companies are taking notice

Plastic packaging is harmful to the environment for several reasons. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Plastic is composed of a mix of chemicals that, as they break down in landfills and the ocean, become microplastics. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that can penetrate human and animal tissues and can have negative health effects

Plastics are not biodegradable and can stay in the environment for thousands of years, doing damage to ecosystems and wildlife and disrupting the natural balance of ecology. 

Even when well-intended people follow recycling guidelines, their plastic waste often ends up in landfills and releases the toxic chemicals into the soil and water, or it is burned in incinerators, releasing harmful air pollution.

All of this contributes to the warming of the planet.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Businesses are realizing that as people become more educated and support companies with sustainability plans, shifting from plastic packaging to paper is not only wise for the environment, but it is also wise for profitability. 

When we support companies that are making strides toward eco-friendly packaging, we are sending a message that encourages them, and other companies, to make even greater strides toward sustainability. These initiatives are smart business decisions. 

Logitech is prioritizing the planet by taking steps toward eliminating single-use plastics from their packaging as a part of their sustainability plan. The company has even incorporated recyclable paper pulp hang tabs and wood fibre bags into their packaging design to replace their plastic counterparts.

Daphne Donné, GM of personal workspace solutions at Logitech, sums up the mission, stating, "Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x