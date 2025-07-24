Officials issue sweeping ban that will reshape food and drink service: 'About time'

Hanoi's single-use plastic problem is getting an overhaul due to a recent piece of legislation.

"Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will force businesses in the city center, including the Sword Lake and West Lake areas, to stop using disposable plastics like straws, cups, and food containers," reported VN Express International.

Hanoi is slowly gearing up for this major cultural shift that will massively impact the amount of single-use plastic trash entering Vietnamese landfills. "Hanoi produces more than 1,400 tons of plastic waste daily," reported VN Express International. "City leaders say reducing plastic pollution is now a top priority."

Starting in October 2025, restaurants, cafes, and drink shops located in the historic heart of the city, specifically on Ring Road 1, will pilot a ban on single-use plastics. Then, the policy will expand outward. To create meaningful, long-lasting change while being considerate of local businesses and avoiding panic or further waste, the entire city will not go plastic-free overnight.

By January 2026, hotels and tourist areas will be required to stop using single-use plastics. By January 2027, grocery stores and markets will no longer be able to offer free plastic bags. By January 2028, government offices will ban single-use plastics and non-biodegradable packaging, including plastic bags and foam food containers. Finally, as of January 2031, Hanoi will enact a citywide ban on the import, export, and sale of single-use plastics, non-biodegradable packaging, and any product containing microplastics.

The Hanoi People's Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, is implementing this phased approach. The ban aims to curb pollution in Hanoi, which has been struggling to manage its trash problem.

Vietnam ranks among the top 10 countries globally for plastic pollution, according to the United Nations. Reliance on plastic and improper recycling habits have resulted in major "plastic pollution, as plastics constitute 80% of marine waste in the country."

The tiered rollout of these bans will help and empower local Hanoi businesses, city planners, and citizens alike to build stronger waste management systems. As residents adopt biodegradable alternatives to plastics, they will not only notice that their waterways and green spaces are cleaner and free of pollution, but also, in the long term, they could avoid health complications linked to microplastics.

"That's about time! May the Vietnamese adopt the habit of always carrying a reusable bag with them," wrote one commenter.

"Hopefully they implement this great initiative nationwide," said another.

