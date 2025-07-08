Government officials make game-changing decision about popular consumer product: 'Will neither be produced nor used'

A province in a South Asian nation has heard the call to protect future generations and made the simple yet monumental decision to ban plastic bags.

"The Punjab government has officially launched the 'Plastic-Free Punjab Pledge' campaign as part of a major environmental initiative, reported Pro Pakistani.

"From now on, plastic bags below 75 microns in thickness will neither be produced nor used," said Silwat Saeed, Punjab's secretary for the environment. Saeed visited grocers and shopkeepers across the region to answer questions and help prepare citizens for this major change, reported Pro Pakistani.

This feat sets a global example. Widespread plastic bag bans have not become the norm yet. Some European countries — including Italy, Germany, and France — have started to enforce them, but many have not. Even in the U.S., just nine out of 50 states have banned plastic bags.

Removing plastic bags from daily life might seem like a drop in the bucket when it comes to environmental action, but it actually makes a massive difference. The ripple effect of plastic bag production and waste is one that affects the environment for a long time.

"Plastic bags that end up in landfills or in the environment take more than 1,000 years to decompose," explained environmental experts at the University of Colorado. "During this time, animals come in contact with the material and are at risk. As the plastic breaks down, microplastics are leached into our soil and water."

There have been fascinating technological advances in plastic bag recycling. There are efforts to turn recycled bags into pellets that can be reused to make new bags or turned into plastic lumber that can be used as a building material. However, widespread plastic bag recycling is challenging to adopt. Plastic bags need to be recycled separately from all other recycling and trash and dropped off at a specific center. This amount of time and labor required to effectively recycle plastic bags is restrictive to widespread adoption.

That's why it's significant when governments take environmental action; it's a faster path to meaningful change than placing the onus of responsibility on citizens. The Punjab government in Pakistan has set a major example for its neighbors and fellow global citizens.

