Outraged residents sound off after $100 million superyacht pulls into US harbor: 'It was jarring to witness'

"Something is going on."

Can you imagine owning a yacht so big that it has its own Wikipedia page?

This is reality for the billionaires of the world, and a recent superyacht sighted in Baltimore proves it.

One Redditor captured the behemoth at the docks and shared a photo to the r/baltimore community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This has to be the biggest boat I've ever seen in the inner harbor," they wrote, adding that the yacht's name was Hampshire and that it does indeed have its very own webpage.

"Something is going on in Baltimore," they added in the comments, explaining that a similar superyacht had been spotted.

According to SuperYacht Fan, Hampshire is owned by Andy Currie and is worth over $100 million. Currie is a British billionaire and the 36th-richest person in the United Kingdom, with a net worth equal to $7.2 billion.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

He also happens to be a director of oil, gas, and petrochemical company Ineos, which is under fire for its pollution track record and misleading sustainability messages, according to ClientEarth's Greenwashing Files.

Suffice to say, people took offense to the presence of the superyacht.

Not only did its giant size stand out in the small harbor, but its ultrawealthy owner and negative impact on the environment could not be ignored. Luxury vehicles of this size require burning tens of thousands of gallons of planet-heating fuels just to move around. Their engines can also disturb sensitive coastal habitats and harm wildlife.

That's why it's important to be mindful of impact whether you're flying, driving, or thinking about getting that motorboat. Instead, seek transportation that carries a lot of people at once — a good bet to leave a smaller footprint.

Plus, vessels such as canoes and kayaks allow you to enjoy being out on the water without burning any kind of toxic fuel — not to mention spot way more wildlife.

Redditors noted their concerns regarding the massive boats in their city.

"Why we need these guys (as they can afford it) to pay carbon taxes," one commented.

"There's always a bigger fish," another added.

"It was jarring to witness one of the side panels opening to reveal the 'little' boat that lives in the belly of the yacht," a third reflected.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.