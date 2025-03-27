Shocked onlooker shares photo of massive yacht parked at local pier: 'Almost impossible to imagine'

When a building-sized boat pops up on any everyday pier, it's going to turn some heads. When one pops up in Boston's waterways, it's going to get the locals talking about it in a way that only Bostonians can.

A post from one Reddit user to the r/boston subreddit shows an absolutely eye-popping boat consuming the majority of Charlestown's Pier 6:

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title — which reads "[Whose] mega-yacht is docked outside of Pier 6 in Charlestown? That boat is enormous!" — is no exaggeration. It's almost impossible to imagine how a single person could own a vessel so large, but that is very much the case here.

The comments confirm that the superyacht is the Viva, owned by billionaire Frank Fertitta. Fertitta is probably best known for transforming the once-failing Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, and selling it for $4 billion.

Apparently, Fertitta now spends his days aboard a 308-foot superyacht that cost $175 million to purchase and $17 million annually to operate — all while devastating the environment.

There is most likely nothing else on planet Earth that one person could do to create more emissions than owning and operating a superyacht. The largest 300 of these gargantuan symbols of gluttonous excess account for 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution annually, according to the New York Times.

Perhaps the most egregious thing about superyachts is that they are currently exempt from International Maritime Organization emission standards.

While the rest of the world battles extreme weather events and skyrocketing food costs, billionaires continue contributing to the problem. And their contributions are as indefensibly disproportionate to the average person's as their bank statements are.

Suddenly, the awe of seeing such a colossal, luxurious ship parked on a regular old pier feels a lot more like nausea …

Some commenters to the post weren't all that impressed by Fertitta's excess.

"Whoever it belongs to, their carbon emissions are guaranteeing your kids have no future," one remarks.

"It claims to be an 'environmentally friendly' superyacht, which is kind of putting lipstick on a pig," another says.

