Experts celebrate as rare creature spotted in river for first time in almost 100 years: 'Never lose hope'

"Environmental victories are still possible and happening!"

After years of hard work involving multiple agencies, a California river welcomed back a fish not seen in almost a century.

As KRCR detailed, adult winter-run Chinook salmon have returned to the McCloud River in northern California.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported a sighting on July 15 of a female guarding a nest with several males competing to spawn. It was the culmination of a project that began in 2022.

State and federal agencies partnered with Indigenous groups to reintroduce the endangered salmon to their ancestral waters. Thanks to the expert input of the Winnemem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk, an appropriate incubation site was selected for its ideal temperature.

UC Davis' Center for Watershed Sciences noted that by using a nature-based incubator, the reared salmon stood a better chance of making it to adulthood than salmon spawned in hatchery trays. The salmon that hatched swam downstream, and some juveniles were caught and moved to the Sacramento River to continue their migration to the Pacific.

The salmon's population decline has resulted from habitat destruction and rising ocean temperatures. They require freshwater to breed, and their eggs are vulnerable to fluctuations in temperature and salt levels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The salmon's mass die-off after breeding provides food and nutrients for the river's plants and wildlife. Returning them to their historic range benefits the ecosystem as well as the salmon themselves.

The story is an excellent example of the critical work that is done at the local level. By harnessing tribal expertise, the project reached a crucial milestone.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's social media post announcing the good news attracted hundreds of comments.

One pointed out the vital contribution of the Winnemem Wintu tribe, saying, "This has been a lifelong project of love, faith, resiliency, and hard work with long hours and many battles."

"First time in 100 years? That is so awesome!" said another.

One optimistic comment expressed hope for more positive news: "Environmental victories are still possible and happening! Never lose hope and never give up. A better world is possible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





