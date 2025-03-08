Major event sparks backlash as VIPs flood skies with private jets: 'Around 1,000 additional flight movements'

This was a 170% increase from what they typically record in a week.

Despite climate concerns, private jet use surged as world leaders flocked to Davos 2025.

What happened?

According to Euronews, airports that surrounded the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, recorded high-polluting flights before and after the event.

This sparked discussions about the impact of elite travel on the environment. It also reignited conversations on corporate responsibility, which prompted climate groups to demand stronger actions.

Euronews reported that at Zurich airport, 54 private jets landed in a single day. This was a 170% increase from what is typically recorded in a week.

A representative noted that before and during the event, "around 1,000 additional flight movements" were recorded. These included activities from business jets, state aircraft, and helicopters.

Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, also noted a significant increase in private jets at nearby airports before WEF started. Some of the flights were under 500 kilometers (about 311 miles) in distance. The shortest flight was from Milan, which was only 204 kilometers (about 127 miles) away.

Why is a surge in private jet use concerning?

Private jet travel is a major contributor to air pollution and global overheating. Private jets produce five to 14 times more carbon per passenger than commercial flights and 50 times more than trains, according to data shared by the European Federation for Transport and Environment in 2021.

Moreover, elite travel contradicts the sustainability initiatives that WEF promotes. Before the event, the organizers handed out free train passes for low-impact travel and encouraged walking, rather than driving, during the conference.

Out of the 100 companies, only Saint-Gobain and KPMG traveled using commercial flights and trains. This blatantly showed that while the majority of the delegates talked about sustainable travel, they were unwilling to adjust for their own travels.

"The spike in private jet travel to Davos again this year — despite the WEF stepping up its efforts to get participants to choose more energy-efficient ways to arrive — means the WEF needs to visibly seize the initiative while leaders are in the room," Denise Auclair, head of NGO Transport and Environment's Travel Smart Campaign, told Euronews.

What's being done about elite travel?

Climate activists are continuously urging policymakers and industry leaders to regulate private jet travel and opt for other sustainable travel options. Everyone can be of help by holding companies accountable and exploring public transit options.

