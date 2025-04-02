Onlooker sparks outrage after sharing photo of boater's dangerous behavior: 'Clearly not concerned'

While it may be many people's fantasy to one day own a large boat, mega-yacht, or private jet, the reality of their environmental impact will hopefully give you pause.

One Redditor shared a photo of a rude boater cruising through a populated area in a large motorboat, stirring up disdain.

In the picture, viewers can see a large motorboat making its way down a fairly narrow river. While there is no visible signage about if this is a no-wake zone, the boat appears to be going fast enough to make considerable waves.

The OP asked, "What passed behind my job?" Since this page is dedicated to yachts, both good and bad, this person may simply have been looking for the type of boat. However, the post garnered vitriol towards the ship's captain.

In boating, a no-wake zone is an area of water where you should be going slow enough as to cause little to no waves. Typically, this can be because of other boats passing, narrow waterways, or a number of reasons determined by local or federal regulations.

As this person mentioned, this boat is passing behind their work, so it is likely moving through a fairly populated area.

Depending on the height of the bank, this careless boater could be flooding yards or other property owned by local people and businesses. As one commenter said, "That is a cuss boat. Cause that wake is going to tear up the banks and make homeowners cuss."

Beyond the direct practical impact of this boat, large motorboats and yachts have massive pollution footprints. According to Pure Watercraft, "Per gallon of gasoline consumed, a car can emit 104.6 grams of carbon monoxide, and an outboard motor can emit 13.831 kg (132 times as much)." This calculation seems to be based on a reasonably sized boat, not a massive cruise yacht.

When it comes to these luxury ships, the impact becomes hard to fathom. Bloomberg reported, "The annual CO2 emissions of the top 300 superyachts is almost 285,000 tons, an amount more than the entire nation of Tonga."

Commenters on Reddit felt similarly grim about the person sailing past.

One person simply gave an answer to the OP's query, saying, "An a******."

Someone else felt their speed was not following proper protocol. "Someone who looks to be cruising much too fast in that body of water."

Another person reiterated this sentiment, adding, "Someone clearly not concerned with their wake."

