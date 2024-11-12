Shopper inspires debate after sharing photo of 'odd' Gucci handbag: 'I don't hate it'

An image of a $2,200 Gucci shearling bag caused a stir on Reddit two years ago, eliciting strong opinions from some who suggested its buyers may be better off adopting a furry friend.

"What in the Gucci is this? A Guccipoo?" the original poster asked in the r/handbags community, sparking an uproar of conflicting feelings from community members.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Oh, my goodness. They breed poodles with everything these days!" one commenter joked regarding the fluffy white bag reminiscent of a puppy curled up for a nap.

"I don't hate it!" another person revealed.

"I'm just thinking of this getting immediately dirty and no easy way to clean," someone else countered.

Ultimately, while style comes down to individual preference, making the verdict on whether the "Guccipoo" was in fashion unclear, some things are certain: The wool industry has an impact on the environment, raising the question of whether the energy that went into producing the expensive, controversial bag was a responsible use of the planet's limited resources.

According to a report from the Center for Biological Diversity, small grazing animals, including sheep (from which shearling is derived), release more than 522 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year — that's around the same amount of 103 million gas-powered cars.

"Wool production also has a significant negative impact on freshwater and marine habitats, from the enormous amount of water needed to raise sheep and produce wool, to the pollution that enters waterways," the report added.

Fortunately, for those who appreciate a bold statement, there's a less expensive and more eco-friendly way to express personal style: thrifting. One lucky secondhand shopper purchased Gucci's coveted Tiger Face print wallpaper that typically goes for hundreds for a mere $45, while another scooped up a nearly $2,000 bag from the designer for less than $100.

Regardless of where you stand on the Guccipoo, those savings are likely something most people can get behind. And even better, each item purchased secondhand is another saved from producing planet-warming gases like methane in a landfill.

For those interested in purging their closets of items that have fallen out of their favor, companies like ThredUp and Poshmark could even put money back into your pocket while giving the merchandise a new life with someone who will treasure it for their own unique reasons.

"I just like how odd it is," one commenter said of the controversial Gucci bag. "It's going to be eye-catching asf."

"Why do I kinda love this monstrosity?" another asked.

