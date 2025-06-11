Customer sparks outrage with photo of bizarre discovery in shelf at Goodwill: 'This is getting ridiculous'

"Thankfully, the Goodwill stores near me haven't gotten this out of control."

A shocking post to the subreddit r/ThriftGrift revealed out-of-place high prices for knick-knacks at a Goodwill.

"This is getting ridiculous," the OP wrote, along with images of somewhat shabby trinkets being sold for exceptionally high prices.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's no secret that thrifting has blown up in popularity in recent years. Younger generations have found thrift stores to be an oasis of cheap, high-quality items that support a greener, cleaner future.

Amid the heightened popularity of thrifting, the Trump administration's tariffs on imported goods have shifted even more attention to secondhand shopping. Price hikes on imported clothing from global retailers are leading consumers to turn toward more affordable options.

Business Insider reported that ThredUp, a large second-hand clothing retailer, "predicts it will reach $73 billion by 2028 in the US and $350 billion globally, up from $197 billion in 2023."

This is overwhelmingly good news for thrift stores, which have always been competing with cheap fast-fashion clothing that uplifts micro-trends that go out of style quickly and are made with low-quality materials that break swiftly. As a result, fast fashion is responsible for 10% of global planet-harming pollution and takes up an expansive proportion of landfills, which both pollute the air, water, and soil.

Thrift stores, which usually resell clothes that have long lifespans, ensure that one does not have to replenish their wardrobe constantly. Meanwhile, they are substantially making a difference to the environment.

This Goodwill, in particular, may have responded by capitalizing on consumers' newfound reliance on secondhand items.

Despite the prices being an outlier from typical thrift stores, they still sparked anger among shoppers. The appeal of thrift stores has always been cheap goods that support the circular economy. Now, these prices reflect otherwise.

"Thankfully, the Goodwill stores near me haven't gotten this out of control with their hard goods yet," wrote one commenter.

Another responded in complete disbelief at the prices. "Who's buying this stuff?" they asked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



