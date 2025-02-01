Woman shares shocking condition of barely worn H&M garment left sitting in closet: 'Breaks my heart'

"It's literally disintegrating," says a TikTok creator Maggie (@maggieinteriordesignetc), who reached for her tried-and-true H&M jacket to wear. Her favorite jacket has proven to not be as high-quality as other brands, meaning it was probably designed to be thrown out after not much use — contributing to the ever-growing issue of fast fashion.

"This is, I guess, what happens to synthetic pleather over the years, which is so sad," the creator says dejectedly.

The creator explains how disappointing it is that even if fast-fashion pieces don't fall apart over the years, the materials are cheap and do not keep.

"I could have bought a vintage piece and it would of lasted me forever and not have ended up in the garbage," says the creator.

Fast fashion is the practice of manufacturing cheaply made, high-volume clothes. Usually, these clothes adhere to "micro-trends" or trends popularized on the internet that are quickly moved on from. The practice is responsible for huge amounts of pollution and energy use each year. As the clothes are cheaply made, they are sold for a cheap price, which is why the tactics have become so pervasive.

However, there are equally low-cost solutions. As the creator mentioned, buying vintage or second-hand pieces from local thrift stores can actually be a fraction of the cost for a more well-made garment. Shoppers have been surprised at the gems they've found at thrift stores.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"It breaks my heart," the TikToker says. "This is a fast fashion lesson for all of us. Don't be like me and buy this kind of junk that's literally going to disintegrate in your closet."

Despite seeking to repair the garment to elongate its life, the pleather made it impossible. Thus, the creator decided to bring it to a recycling facility for clothes instead of placing it in a landfill (along with the 101 million tons of thrown-away fast fashion that end up there).

Others in the comment section found the same happening to them.

"My fave H&M Jean Jacket is also disintegrating," they commented. "I've worn it since 2009."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



