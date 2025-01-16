Frustrated shopper exposes serious problem with revolving door of viral trends: 'We usually look back and cringe'

Micro-trends make a macro impact on the environment.

TikTok creator Jemma (@jemmaviolett) highlighted just how wasteful the revolving door of viral fashion trends can be, observing how "we usually look back and cringe" at clothes that go out of style as soon as they come in.

"My biggest tip to saving money ... look back on old micro-trends," the creator wrote in the viral video caption.

Fast fashion companies quickly sell styles that make a viral impact, but they also rely on mass-produced clothing. When the trends come into style, social media usually spurs demand for that item until the next trend, leaving out-of-style clothes in polluting landfills.









While the creator mentions making an active effort to consume fewer clothes as a way to save money, it is also a great way to reduce the mass consumption of clothes that are partly responsible for 11.3 million tons of textile waste a year, according to Earth.org.

Earth.org cited the UN and estimated that the throwaway culture "has worsened progressively over the years."

The outlet added: "At present many items are worn only seven to 10 times before being tossed. That's a decline in the [number of times garments have been worn] by more than 35% in just 15 years."

The Standard reported that social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are the primary causes of the increase in fast fashion.

Ayla Rafiq wrote how they regularly transformed their closet "into a new aesthetic depending on whatever style was briefly trending." Not until they cleaned out their closet and found years' worth of clothing quickly forgotten did they realize how wasteful their constant switches in style had been.

There are ways to combat the revolving door. Thrifting clothes from online retailers or even visiting a local thrift store have become tried-and-true solutions that can save money and reduce the fashion industry's impact on the environment.

At the same time, remembering the quick turnaround of trends when browsing social media will help shoppers make a conscious decision to steer clear.

People in the comments reflected on trends they fell victim to, and one user had some words of wisdom. "Nothing beats having a few basic staples," they wrote.

The next time you go thrifting, be on the lookout for some glorious, timeless pieces that never go out of style.

