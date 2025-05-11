Shopper thrilled after finding premium item with unbelievable price tag at local thrift store: 'Neat little find'

A photo showed what one shopper was able to get with only $5 when shopping for used items — a Patagonia fleece pullover.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit post showed how far a few dollars can go in the thrift world. The original poster wrote, "Neat little find today for $5." The Patagonia brand is known for its high-quality, eco-friendly, and durable outdoor apparel. Per Business Insider, "Patagonia makes some of the best fleece jackets we've tested and still wear regularly."

When you visit the company's website, saying that a $5 buy is a steal would be an understatement since new fleece tops are often over $100. However, another lucky secondhand shopper scored a similar Patagonia fleece deal for only $6. Another friend of the brand lucked out with three pullovers priced at $8.99 or $9.99 each.

One shopper said: "Everywhere I'd go in my area would charge at least $15-20."

Shopping at a thrift store is an easy way to participate in a circular economy that reduces waste by keeping things in use as long as possible and out of landfills — even more so when you purchase an item from a sustainable company. This consumer practice reduces the need for new clothing manufacturing, saving resources and reducing pollution. Plus, you can support local organizations and charities, many of which run thrift stores.

Several items in these stores are well-made and with far better material than you will ever find on a fast-fashion rack. Some have lasted decades in mint condition, such as vintage coats from the 1970s or rare quality pieces of clothing, furniture, and collector's items. Thrifting is a great way to get luxury brands without breaking the bank, such as a Burberry jacket for $2 in which a similar new style is selling for $1,990.

Unfortunately, not every Patagonia fan has been as lucky as the original poster and other thrifters. A shopper in Sweden noted, "I've only seen them for around $85"; maybe they should switch between Myrona, Humana, and PMU — known thrift stores in the country.

Another Redditor commented on the great find and said: "Nice happy for you."

