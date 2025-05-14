Frustrated shopper calls out thrift store after spotting items with unbelievable price tags: 'That's ridiculous'

"Those are [cheaper] brand new at regular department stores."

Thrift stores can be a reliable and affordable means of finding secondhand items for a better bargain than at a retail or name-brand store — most of the time.

Someone posting to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit was one of the unlucky ones. They shared an image of two Carhartt brand T-shirts at their local Goodwill marked up for about $25 each. Although they were in good condition, they were still used and had visible wear.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ordinarily, these sorts of items can range from $25 to almost $50, but users commented that they were finding examples of brands like Amazon selling them for as little as $15.

"That's ridiculous pricing, those are [cheaper] brand new at regular department stores," one user commented.

One Redditor found that $25 was the Carhartt retail price for these T-shirts, meaning the Goodwill store didn't even mark them down.

"Anything Carhartt is just treated as luxury goods…even though new Carhartt isn't anywhere close in quality to what it used to be," another user said.

This is highly unusual for thrift stores, which tend to offer name-brand items at a bargain price for secondhand shoppers. For example, someone found a premium L.L. Bean sweater — another typically expensive clothing brand — for only $3.

Someone else got a $15 bargain at their local Goodwill for an authentic 1930s Japanese Art Deco embroidered silk kimono, which normally sells for $700 on retail sites.

A thrift store not marking down an item like this is very rare, and transitioning to thrift or secondhand shopping can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

You can purchase designer brands you love while protecting the environment, too, as thrift stores stop unused fashion items from being thrown into polluting landfills.

You can even donate your old clothes to thrift stores for others to enjoy. However, you can also make money by selling your old threads.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.