Shopper frustrated after spotting price tag on used coffee tumbler at Goodwill

"I don't want to purchase a brand new one when millions already exist."

A Redditor had been on the hunt for one particular item at stores, but when they found it, the exorbitant price caused them to share it with the community at r/ThriftGrift.

"$19.99 for a used coffee tumbler, from a shelf overflowing with beat up, similarly priced mugs," wrote the original poster. "I checked and it's not even a 'good brand', it's a nothing brand that likely retailed for $4 wholesale new when WSU slapped their decal on it."

"I've been looking for weeks at thrift stores for a large tumbler in decent condition because clearly there are enough of these in the world and I don't want to purchase a brand new one when millions already exist. But $20?!? Goodwill is off its rocker."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Sadly, brand new Stanley mugs are available for $20. Worse still, thrift stores overpricing tumblers is not new. Some have been seen charging even $100 for a Stanley mug.

This is a real tragedy, as one of the biggest reasons people visit thrift stores is to save a couple of bucks. When managers put exorbitant prices on items, it defeats the very point of shopping secondhand. Luckily, these instances are the exception rather than the rule.

Buying used items also has the benefit of diverting items from the landfill. Once tossed in the dump, items like clothing release methane as they decompose. Methane traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, storms, and wildfires.

These items also shed microplastics over time. These particles filter into waterways and eventually get into human food supplies. Once ingested, microplastics can incur a range of health problems.

Then there are the upstream benefits. Manufacturing comes with its own environmental impact, which gets avoided when shoppers lean toward used items.

You can help keep the circular economy going by putting some of your own items up for sale at much more reasonable prices than Goodwill. This helps put money in your pocket, gives perfectly good items a second life, and curbs a wide range of ecological damage.

The Reddit community was equally disappointed in the original poster's overpriced tumbler.

"Boo on this thrift store," wrote one commenter.

"GREEDWILL please get the name, right!" replied another.

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