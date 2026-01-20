Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item on shelf: 'Now I've seen it all'

A Redditor spotted a shocking price tag while shopping and shared a picture of it to the community at r/ThriftGrift.

"Stanley hype aside, $100 for a used tumbler is insane," wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This price is especially eye-popping considering they sell new at retail for about $35. Egregious pricing like this is entirely out of the norm for most thrift shoppers. Others have snagged Stanley mugs for $11, $6, and less.

Thrifting shopping is about more than just saving a few bucks on the stuff you need, though. Buying used also means keeping items out of the landfill. When left to the dump, these things can shed microplastics, which end up in water and food supplies. Once ingested, microplastics can be the source of a bunch of health risks.

Other types of used items, like clothing, release methane as they break down in anaerobic environments. Once in the atmosphere, methane traps heat and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and storms. These entail a whole slew of additional costs, especially for homeowners and farmers.

Shopping used has the added bonus of avoiding the need for new manufacturing. Factories have their own environmental impact, often creating new hazards for people and wildlife alike.

Thrifting helps avoid all of those negative consequences, provided the pricing makes sense. Even with more reasonable price tags, it's possible to make some money selling gently loved items yourself. This helps give your things a useful second life while propping up the circular economy.

The Reddit community shared the original poster's surprise at the $100 price tag on a Stanley mug.

"Now I've seen it all! What a joke!" wrote one commenter.

"They have lost their mind," replied another community member.

"why would anyone pay that much for a used cup?" chimed in someone else.

