  • Business Business

Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item on shelf: 'Now I've seen it all'

"What a joke!"

by Simon Sage
One Redditor was astounded to find a $100 price tag on a used Stanley tumbler at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor spotted a shocking price tag while shopping and shared a picture of it to the community at r/ThriftGrift. 

"Stanley hype aside, $100 for a used tumbler is insane," wrote the original poster. 

One Redditor was astounded to find a $100 price tag on a used Stanley's tumbler at a thrift store.
Photo Credit: Reddit

This price is especially eye-popping considering they sell new at retail for about $35. Egregious pricing like this is entirely out of the norm for most thrift shoppers. Others have snagged Stanley mugs for $11, $6, and less.

Thrifting shopping is about more than just saving a few bucks on the stuff you need, though. Buying used also means keeping items out of the landfill. When left to the dump, these things can shed microplastics, which end up in water and food supplies. Once ingested, microplastics can be the source of a bunch of health risks.

Other types of used items, like clothing, release methane as they break down in anaerobic environments. Once in the atmosphere, methane traps heat and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and storms. These entail a whole slew of additional costs, especially for homeowners and farmers. 

Shopping used has the added bonus of avoiding the need for new manufacturing. Factories have their own environmental impact, often creating new hazards for people and wildlife alike. 

Thrifting helps avoid all of those negative consequences, provided the pricing makes sense. Even with more reasonable price tags, it's possible to make some money selling gently loved items yourself. This helps give your things a useful second life while propping up the circular economy

The Reddit community shared the original poster's surprise at the $100 price tag on a Stanley mug. 

"Now I've seen it all! What a joke!" wrote one commenter. 

"They have lost their mind," replied another community member. 

"why would anyone pay that much for a used cup?" chimed in someone else.

Would you buy formal clothes from a thrift store?

Yes 💯

I already have 😎

Depends on the event 🤔

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x