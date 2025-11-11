Shopper calls out thrift store for shady discount scheme: 'I had my suspicions'

So maybe it's not a maddening coincidence for enthusiastic shoppers. In the case of a local Goodwill, a Redditor posting to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit appeared to uncover the smoking gun in a classic bait-and-switch scheme by the outlet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared photos of their discovery after posing this question to the thread's title: "Ever wonder why you cannot for [the] life of you find a half off item?"

The answer was staring at them in the guise of a bucket elsewhere in the store. It was apparently filled with gray t-shirts and black bathing suits.

Not so coincidentally, their next photo showed those two items as the ones that were advertised as 50% off on adjacent racks. Those displays seemed to be devoid of the two colors on sale. Fishy indeed.

The OP wrote this of the scene: "There were a bunch of 'helpers' removing the color of the wee items. I had my suspicions. But this confirms it. Thanks Goodwill."

Redditors responded with a mix of shock and resigned acknowledgment.

"Wait, so I'm not being paranoid and cynical about that??!" one exclaimed.

"Clerks at my store told me this is what they do," a user responded. "I have seen the same clothing with at least 3 different color tags."

It's important to note this wasn't the experience of every Goodwill visitor.

"Some might do this, the one near me doesn't," a commenter shared. "I buy things half off every single Tuesday, which is the only day they have a discount where I am."

That's heartening news, as thrifting is a great way for many shoppers to save on staple items like clothing. It's not only good for them but also for the environment, as textile waste is one of the biggest issues plaguing the planet. Getting more use out of clothing helps save them from planet-heating landfills.

Meanwhile, putting the wool over customers' eyes and keeping higher prices can frustrate would-be thrifters, and eventually lead to the store simply sending the unsold clothing to landfills.

More reactions poured in from the community.

"I feel bad for y'all," an empathetic visitor wrote. "The ones around me are still super well priced, don't pull the colors like this and aren't crazy."

"They might as well just get rid of the whole color system then," a user suggested.

"The sale you have when you're not really having a sale," a Redditor summarized.

